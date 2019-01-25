× Joe’s Weather Blog: Get ready to hear a lot about the Polar Vortex (FRI-1/25)

Good morning…and it’s a cold one out there. Temperatures this morning in N MO tanked to 10 to 15° below zero in isolated spots. Our official low was -1° at KCI Airport. The first sub-zero morning this winter…there are probably more coming. The pattern is very variable here in the Plains for the rest of the month with potential for real cold weather locally. There are still questions about where the brunt of the cold ends up…also our persistent snowpack may take a decided turn to leaving us (for awhile). As there will be an occasional “mild” day mixed in (Sunday I’m looking at you).

Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds and chilly but actually considering our start to the day…it’s going to be OK later this afternoon with highs near 30-35°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the 15-20° range

Saturday: Variable clouds and not as cold with highs a more seasonable mid 30s or so

Sunday: Potentially near 40° IF we can get enough sunshine

Discussion:

I won’t get the added morning lows for another couple of hours…but I did get a report up towards the east of Spickard, MO in Grundy county of -11° this morning and it makes sense up there. There is more snow on the ground in N MO compared to down in the KC area (at least the snow depth up there is thicker). Chillicothe and Kirksville tanked to -6° (at least) and I”m sure there are many more north of KC that got lower.

The forecast for the next couple of days really isn’t terrible. Actually for snow lovers there isn’t a lot happening right now that catches my eye with a caveat to that broad brush. We’re going to be rather vulnerable to arctic cold invasions in the eastern Plains for the rest of the month. These will be delivered via a series of clippers that come from the WNW and NW and streak towards the ESE and SE. The tracks of these clipper will determine potential snows in the Plains and OH Valley region. IF you want some more snow…you’d want some of these clippers to come closer to KC or even pass towards the west of here to some extent. We’ll see how that pans out…right now the more favored areas for snows are north and northeast of the KC region…but it’s certainly something to pay attention too…especially on Monday.

Before Monday though temperatures won’t be terrible.

Starting at some point on Monday we’ll see more arctic air come southwards…and this will be the real deal for the upper Midwest/Great Lakes and into the NE part of the country.

Why?

Well let’s chat about the polar vortex…what is is and also (somewhat more importantly what it is NOT).

The polar vortex is a swirling area of winds in the upper atmosphere that is a persistent and typically a stronger feature of the winter months (it’s weaker in the summer months but still there). It’s located up towards the polar regions in the northern hemisphere. It more or less remains in a steady state up there and the circulation of it typically bottles up the REALLY nasty cold air for weeks at a time…

On occasion the polar vortex will be “disrupted”. Sometimes it’s because of “blocking” weather patterns in the eastern Pacific or the western Atlantic. Some also feel that what happens higher up in the atmosphere (remember that discussion a few weeks ago here on the blog about SSWs (Sudden Stratospheric Warming) events. There is research that shows that about 3-4 weeks AFTER one of these occurs…that there is a disruption to the polar vortex circulation.

When the vortex is disrupted it can break into various “lobes” and these lobes will migrate around the northern latitudes and occasionally drift farther southwards.

So what’s about to happen next week (and in the weather world the model data showing the potential is significant)…is now getting labeled as the POLAR VORTEX. Well it really isn’t. It’s a piece of it really and there are other pieces in the northern hemisphere that will be moving around…as a matter of fact IF the polar vortex was stronger next week…the cold would be more likely to stay up north of the USA. It’s the direct result of a WEAKER vortex that we’re seeing these lobes break off…and hence the arctic delivery into more of the United States.

One “lobe” of this vortex is right now over the North Pole and it will be breaking off and diving southwards from the Pole region towards far northern regions of Canada. Up towards the Banks/Victoria Island region by Sunday Morning.

That lobe will then drop more southwards towards Minnesota by Monday morning. This set’s up some bitterly cold mornings, especially in the northern US east of the Rockies.

Tuesday morning lows (EURO forecast).

Wednesday morning lows…

Thursday morning lows…

So yeah…20 to 45° below zero (not wind chills) will sort of take your breathe away!

Notice towards the KC region…we’re sort of in it but we’re not totally in it (at least according to the EURO)…and this is the rub to what happens next week.

I’m not sure the EURO is correct in how it’s handling the arctic cold air.

Both our main models bring in a healthy shot of arctic cold on Monday…this would likely mean falling temperatures Monday depending on the timing of the front that will be ushering in the cold shot.

The EURO then rotates that air mass out later Tuesday and we actually somewhat go into downslope warming Wednesday.

The GFS says no way to that…ant it has this for next Wednesday morning.

The EURO ensembles are also colder (tipoff in my mind at least) so I’m more in the cold weather camp for next week with some hopeful moderation later in the week.

What the models don’t have too much of is precipitation. We’ll see how that works out…but I’d some a little surprised IF next week is snowless between the cold air in place and perhaps a rightly located fast moving wave coming through the flow, either from a lobe of the polar vortex OR perhaps when the flow relaxes and we have residual cold air around with a more west to east flow aloft as that lobe moves towards the NE part of the country.

Back to that lobe for a second…it will be impressive but there has been a model trend to keep this a bit farther north…more towards the northern Lakes region as opposed to some data a couple of days ago showing it centered on top of Chicago (or close to it at least). It’s a meaningful adjustment north…and while it’s still cold locally…it’s not record cold locally. Could there be records elsewhere…sure.

Our feature photo comes from Allen Hickman from east of Spickard! A wintry scene for sure.

Not sure about the blog tomorrow because I’ll be juggling some things with Royals Fanfest down at Bartle Hall during the tie I”d normally write something up…so the next update may not be till Sunday afternoon.

Joe