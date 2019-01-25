Kansas City man sentenced for fatal 2015 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal 2015 shooting.

Joshua Randolph, 38, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for second-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action charges in the Aug. 2015 homicide of Justin Butler.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to the area of 34th and Park Avenue on a shots fired call on Aug. 30, 2015. When they arrived, they found Butler shot to death on the front porch.

Another adult and a child were shot, but they survived.

Surviving victims were able to identify Randolph as one of the shooters.