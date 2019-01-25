× Man charged with murder after Olathe woman found dead in home

OLATHE, Kan. — Prosecutors charged an Olathe man with first-degree murder on Friday after finding a 75-year-old woman dead on Wednesday. Raymond McManness, 51, was arrested and booked on Thursday night.

Police were called to the 300 block of South Cardinal Drive on a medical call Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, the woman was dead. Court documents identify her as Sharon R. McManness.

The relationship between the suspect and victim isn’t explicitly spelled out, but Raymond McManness is also charged with physical mistreatment of a dependent adult in addition to murder. Court documents currently available don’t say how he’s alleged to have mistreated or killed the victim, but FOX4 has requested the affidavit.

McManness was arraigned on Friday and is due back in court on January 31. He’s currently in jail on a $1 million bond.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office says if you suspect a person who is vulnerable, elderly or disabled is being neglected or mistreated, please call the Kansas Protection Report Center at (800) 922-5330. In the event of an emergency contact your local police department or call 911. Every call is taken seriously, and reports can be made confidentially.