KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say the driver of a vehicle smashed into a building Friday morning in the 4100 Block of St. John Avenue.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m., at Home Healthcare LLC. Police say there was a disturbance over a crash before the vehicle hit the building. The vehicle ran into the front of the healthcare business, breaking the front glass.

There are no injuries, and police haven’t said if anyone has been arrested.