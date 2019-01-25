Police searching for missing KC mother, 3-year-old daughter last seen nearly 3 weeks ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

Autumn Fears and Louisa Reeves were possibly last seen at about 10 p.m. Jan. 5, leaving a home near 50th Street and Michigan Avenue and getting into a newer black SUV, police say.

The two were reported missing Jan. 23.

Fears is 22 years old and is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Louisa also has blond hair and blue eyes.

Family are very concerned about the well-being of the KC mother and daughter. Anyone with information or who sees either of them is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5136.