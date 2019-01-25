Prepare for lane, ramp closures on I-435 and Wornall as crews demolish bridge this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be prepared for major road work this weekend along Interstate 435 in south Kansas City.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to demolish the Wornall Road bridge over I-435. Work begins at 5 a.m. Saturday and will continue until Sunday morning.

Crews will close the left lane of westbound I-435 from Holmes Road to nearly State Line Road first. Then they’ll close Wornall Road in both directions at I-435 and the westbound Wornall Road exit ramp.

At 6:30 a.m. MoDOT will close the right lane of westbound I-435 from Holmes to halfway between Wornall and State Line roads.

All lanes of I-435 are expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday, and the ramps should reopen by 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The work is all part of the I-435 South Loop Link project, which will replace the bridges at Wornall and Holmes, rehab the bridges at 104th Street and Blue River, upgrade the pavement on I-435 and add another lane to the interstate.