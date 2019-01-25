Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renée Kelly's game day favorites

Candied Bacon -For the not so kitchen savvy cook, this is a crowd pleaser with minimal effort.

Ingredients:

1 lb thick sliced bacon

1 C. Sugar in the Raw

2 Tbs. BBQ spice

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spread the bacon out on a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Sprinkle the bacon with the sugar and the BBQ spice.

Cook for 30 minutes.

Remove bacon from pan carefully sweeping up any residual caramelized sugar on the pan with the bacon creating an even thicker candy crust on the bacon.

Place the bacon on a cooling rack.

Serve at room temperature.

Brie and Burnt End Potato Skins

Yield: 60 pieces

Ingredients:

2 each russet potatoes

30 each golden creamer potatoes (B-sized)

4 Tbs Kerry Gold butter, salted

3/4 C. Daisy Sour Cream

3/4 C. brie cheese small diced

1 each charred jalapeño , small dice

1 tsp. salt

2 each green onion, sliced thin

1 lb Zarda BBQ burnt ends (2 oz for the recipe and 14 oz for snacking)

1 Tbs. BBQ spice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Prick the potatoes with a fork.

Place the potatoes on a sheet pan and spray with vegetable pan spray, and sprinkle with salt.

Bake the smaller potatoes for 30 minutes or until soft, remove from oven

Bake the larger russet potatoes for 40-45 minutes or until soft.

Cut the smaller potatoes in half and scoop out the flesh of the potato and place in a bowl, reserving the skins on a baking sheet.

Remove and discard the skins of the baked russet potatoes Add the flesh of the potatoes with the golden potatoes, and mash together.

While still warm stir in the Kerry Gold Butter, Daisy Sour Cream, brie cheese, charred jalapeño, salt, and green onion.

Fill each potato skin with the potato mixture and top with burnt ends.

Bake in the often at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Sprinkle with BBQ seasoning.

Serve.