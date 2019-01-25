Volunteers hit Kansas City streets to help the homeless survive frigid temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On another cold night in the Kansas City area, one man and his handful of volunteers once again hopped in their blue and white emergency response vehicle on a much-needed mission.

"I love to serve them. A lot of these folks are veterans. My dad's a veteran," said Scott Lamaster, the founder of the nonprofit, Taking It To The Streets.

"We live in a great city. People love to support those who are less fortunate," he said.

Lamaster founded Taking It To The Streets 17 years ago. His organization is dedicated to serving the homeless. On a potentially freezing Friday, the free-spirited founder and his helpers were on the move to feed, clothe and keep the metro's homeless men and women warm.

"It doesn't matter if it's raining, sleeting or snowing. We come. It could be a blizzard out, and we'll still come. And they know we're gonna be here for them," Lamaster said.

Twice a week the group goes where most wouldn't dare to go: into homeless camps, into the woods and even under bridges where they once again helped a man who has been living under a bridge for the last 13 years.

"Yeah, often times it's sad. We're letting him sit in our vehicle, warm up and we're getting him a good meal. In addition to passing out thick, wool gloves, hats, socks and scarfs to these people, we also try to reconnect them with their families or friends and get them off the streets and help them rebuild their lives," Lamaster said.

"Tonight I had a few of our nurses on board just to make sure that no frostbites or anything like that happened with any of our homeless friends. Taking it to the streets all winter long and all year long," he said.

The group's work is appreciated, too.

"When these people come out and help us, I just think it's fantastic," one homeless man said.