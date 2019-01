KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck Saturday night that has part of Interstate 70.

The wreck, involving at least five vehicles, according to police, was reported just after 7 p.m.

The incident has closed eastbound I-70 just before Noland Road in Independence.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

FOX4 will continue to update as new information becomes available.