× Monopoly game ends in attack, KCK battery investigation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A family dispute over a game of Monopoly ended with an attack and a suspect on the run.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler says the victim was playing Monopoly at a residence near 48th Street & Nebraska Avenue sometime on either Friday night or Saturday morning. Chief Zeigler says the victim argued with his cousin during the game – and the cousin’s girlfriend hit him — then shoved him into a mirror.

The victim required stitches and should recover; Chief Zeigler says the suspect ran away before officers arrived. The case is being pursued as an Aggravated Battery investigation, although no formal charges have been filed or suspect information released.