New players learning the Royals way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Royals pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 12 and FanFest prepared Royals fans to get excited about the season.

This week, the team's 2018 draft choices are going through rigorous orientation. Assistant General Manager JJ Picollo is a huge part of training minor league players in the Royal way. Shortly after Dayton Moore came to the Royals he called Picollo, who was working for the Braves organization and he asked him to come aboard.

The group spent their orientation working out at the Urban Youth Academy. Of course most of these guys have never played together before. Their mornings were spent taking hall of fame tours and learning some Royals history and talking about things like proper use of social media.