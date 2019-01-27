Belton man wanted by US Marshals arrested after chase across state lines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Belton, Missouri man wanted by the U.S. Marshals was arrested following a chase across multiple counties.

The Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office said that around 11:30 Friday night, multiple law enforcement agencies stopped a box truck type vehicle in the area of 5th and N. Maguire in Warrensburg, Missouri. The driver of the vehicle came to a stop and exited without incident. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 38-year-old Brandon Duncan, failed to comply with officers and moved to the drivers eat and left the scene in the box truck.

The sheriff’s office said Duncan was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a probation violation weapon charge.

Johnson County deputies, Warrensburg officers and the Missouri State Highway Patrol began a chase following Duncan inside Warrensburg city limits, before Duncan continued westbound on U.S. 50 highway. The chase continued into Kansas City, Missouri. During the chase Duncan crossed over into KCK where the Kansas Highway Patrol took over the chase. A short time later Duncan crossed back into Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol continued chasing Duncan in the Kansas City area.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Duncan came to a stop near Independence and Fremont. He was then taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the active U.S.Marshals no bond warrant and placed on a 24 hour investigative hold for resisting and interfering with arrest for a felony,

tampering with motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Duncan was then taken to the Johnson County jail.