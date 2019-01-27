Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker celebrates birth of baby boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hurt of losing the AFC championship game last Sunday against the New England Patriots is still being felt across the Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom but one Chiefs player is celebrating.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon the birth of his new son.

Butker says James Augustine Butker was born at 12:29 a.m. Jan. 27, weighing 9 pounds and 5 ounces.

In just his second season with the Chiefs, Butker made a 54-yard field goal in week 16 against Seattle. A career high for the 23-year-old.

After the Chiefs lost in overtime last Sunday against New England in their first AFC championship game in 25 years, Butker thanks fans on Twitter for their support and the tremendous atmosphere they created at Arrowhead in the 2018 season.

“You’re a huge part of our success and we’re grateful for you! We’ll be back better and stronger for next season. Excited to get back to work. Go Chiefs!!”

Meet the newest member of the Butker family!

James Augustine Butker

1/27/19 12:29am

9lb 5 oz, 21 inches

Ss. James and Augustine, Pray for Us! pic.twitter.com/Uu5Bm27dSq — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) January 27, 2019

Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for your support and the tremendous atmosphere you created at Arrowhead this season. You’re a huge part of our success and we’re grateful for you! We’ll be back better and stronger for next season. Excited to get back to work. Go Chiefs ‼️ pic.twitter.com/u4XB4X59bt — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) January 23, 2019