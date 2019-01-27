Chiefs WR De’Anthony Thomas arrested in Kansas on drug related charges

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas was arrested Saturday in Allen County, Kansas on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to jail records, the 26-year-old has already bonded out of jail as of Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs player tweeted just before noon on Sunday “We just creating multiple revenue streams #CEODAT”

After breaking his leg during practice back in October, Thomas was unable to play the rest of the 2018 season. He broke the same leg in December 2017, having surgery to repair the break with a metal rod inserted.

In his fifth season with the Chiefs, he had three catches, a total of 29 yards and a one touchdown before his injury took him out for the season.

WE JUST CREATING MULTIPLE REVENUE STREAMS #CEODAT — DE'ANTHONY THOMAS (@DATBLACKMOMBA13) January 27, 2019

37.943585 -95.310250