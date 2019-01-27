Driver dies after vehicle goes down embankment at NE 72nd Street and Brighton Ave. in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to Shoal Creek just before 11 p.m. in the area of NE 72nd Street and North Brighton Avenue on a one-vehicle crash.

Police said the driver of a red Ford F250 was traveling south on North Brighton. A witness told police the driver of the Ford was all over the road, going over both of the yellow center lines. The witness said she was driving north on Brighton and thought he was going to hit her head on.

The driver of the Ford swerved back toward the southbound lane but then went off the roadway down the embankment, overturned and landed in standing water.

The driver of the Ford was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this time.