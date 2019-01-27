Hundreds celebrate Chinese culture in honor of the upcoming year of the pig

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of people experienced the traditions and culture of China Sunday in honor of the upcoming year of the pig.

Dancers from Lily Zhang Li Taylor Dance Studio took to the stage at the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art. They performed traditional fan and sword dances for the crowd.

Many of the girls were born in China and adopted by U.S. families who are trying help them stay connected to their culture. The girls got up early to do a special performance Sunday morning on FOX4.

The Chinese New Year's Festival is the oldest and largest at the Nelson Atkins Museum.