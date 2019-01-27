KC native, Broncos linebacker Shane Ray buying $5,600 worth of groceries for local federal workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –- Kansas City native and linebacker for the Denver Broncos Shane Ray is wanting to help out federal workers in the metro.

Ray announced on Twitter Friday that his foundation Rays Awareness is helping those who went without pay during the government shutdown.

He said he will be giving away 56, $100 Price Chopper gift cards to the first 56 people to email a photo of their federal ID and a copy of their paystub to info@raysawarenessfoundation.org

Ray said details on pick up time and location will be provided upon receipt of email.

The longest shutdown in American history ended on Friday. Leaving about 800,000 workers without pay for five weeks.

There are still some uncertainties about the reopening of the government. The funding measure to reopen the government is good through Feb. 15.

My @RaysAwareness56 foundation is helping those who have gone without pay during the #shutdown by giving away 56 $100 @PriceChopper gift cards. First 56 people to email will get details on pick up! If your business is interested in helping, email info@raysawarenessfoundation.org pic.twitter.com/XQChOJOu68 — Shane Ray (@StingRay56) January 25, 2019