KCPD investigating after 1 person killed, 2 injured in shooting near Linwood and Olive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after a shooting early Sunday morning left one person dead and two others injured.

Officers were sent to the area of Linwood and Olive around 2:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived to the scene witnesses stated multiple gunshot victims left the area in a private vehicle.

Shortly after, three gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital. One was pronounced dead and the two others were reported to have non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The name of the victims have not been released.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.