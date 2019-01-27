Missing KC mother contacts family to say she and 3-year-old daughter are okay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A mother from Kansas City, who was last seen over three weeks ago has contacted her family.

Autumn Fears and her 3-year-old Louisa Reeves were possibly last seen at about 10 p.m. Jan. 5, leaving a home near 50th Street and Michigan Avenue and getting into a newer black SUV, police say.

The two were reported missing Jan. 23.

Fears' family tells FOX4 Sunday that she has contacted them to tell them she and her daughter are okay but has not given a location.

Family have said they are concerned about the well-being of the KC mother and daughter.

Kansas City, Missouri police say this is still an active investigation and they would like to talk with Autumn. Anyone with information or who sees either of them is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5136.