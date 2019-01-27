Report: Royals and Whit Merrifield nearing 4-year contract extension

Posted 8:47 pm, January 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:00PM, January 27, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sources Sunday are reporting that the Kansas City Royals and second baseman Whit Merrifield are nearing a four-year contract extension.

MLB Network Reporter Jon Morosi said the extension go through what would be his arbitration years. The Royals have not confirmed the deal.

Morosi reported the extension will be worth $16.25 million with $2 million in performance bonuses.

The 30-year-old finished the 2018 season leading the American League with 192 hits and 45 stolen bases.

