You're going to hear that phrase a lot over the next few days...and in most cases, the way the media portrays it will be wrong. Meteorologist Joe Lauria explains what is is and what it isn't. In a sense the weaker the vortex is...the better chance of arctic air blasts in the eastern half of the USA!
What is the polar vortex?
