17-year-old Smithville boy dead in shooting

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old from Smithville, Missouri was shot and killed over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 at a home along Highland Avenue near East Woods Street.

According to police, the gun was not intentionally fired.

The teen was pronounced dead at the home.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone will face any charges.