6-year-old dies from injuries 5 weeks after being hit by car on 40 Highway in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than a month after she was hit by a vehicle on 40 Highway, a 6-year-old Kansas City girl has died from her injuries.

Kansas City police said 6-year-old Naveyah Hayes died Friday, 34 days after she suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a Kia Optima on 40 Highway near Phelps Road.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. Police said the driver was traveling west on 40 Highway when the girl ran across the road.

The driver didn’t see the girl until after she was hit. KC police said the driver stopped, did not show any signs of impairment and and cooperated with the investigation.