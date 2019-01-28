Chiefs making updates to seating, scoreboard at Arrowhead Stadium in offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The next time you step into Arrowhead Stadium, you might notice a few different features.

On Monday, the Chiefs announced upgrades to the stadium, Including new LED panels on the scoreboard in the west end zone.

The Chiefs also said they’re planning on re-applying waterproof measures to the entire upper deck. That’ll require removing all the seats in that level. When that happens, they’ll be replaced with brand new seats, and they’ll have something that’s never been in the upper bowl before — cup holders.

It’s been a decade since the last major renovation to the stadium.

Work on the upgrades is expected to start next week.