Forget candy: Chick-fil-A offers heart-shaped trays of chicken for Valentine’s Day

For some people, nothing says “I love you” more than chicken.

So this Valentine’s Day, Chick-fil-A is helping customers share their feelings with chicken nuggets and mini sandwiches on heart-shaped trays.

Participating locations are offering a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container, according to the chain.

The special trays were available beginning Jan. 21, but the restaurant chain didn’t say how long they’ll stick around.

But whether you’re looking for a tasty gift for that special someone or just want to treat yourself, you’ve got one more option than chocolates, candy or flowers.