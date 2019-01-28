Good Samaritan helps rescue dog who fell into manhole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One man was in the right place at the right time.

He was reported to be in a wooded area near Kansas City Pet Project off Raytown Road when he heard barking nearby. He then found a small dog that had fallen into an uncovered manhole.

A spokesperson for KC Pet Project said the good Samaritan went to them where their shelter manager went with him and crawled down into the hole to get the dog.

The dog was brought to KC Pet Project and taken to their veterinary clinic where she was checked out for injuries. The company said she was understandably scared but warmed up to staff quickly with some canned food. KC Pet project said despite falling at least 10 feet, the dog had no broken bones but was very skinny.

"She's enjoying a lot of treats today and a warm bed inside where she is safe. We don't know how long she had been down there, but we’re so thankful that someone found her and acted quickly as this sweet girl wouldn’t have survived these freezing temperatures if she hadn’t been found."

The dog will be placed on stray hold at KC Pet Project and will be up for adoption at a later date if no owner comes to claim her.

Anyone who would like to support her medical care can do so HERE