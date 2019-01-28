Independence woman pays it forward to the woman who helped her turn her life around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- This pay-it-forward is a surprise birthday present for a woman who turned another woman’s life around.

Diana Schoonover said Miss. Glee helped her when she got out of prison in 2008.

"She’s directed my life, the whole time down here," Schoonover said. "She’s like a mom to me. I'm so happy for Miss. Glee, and I'm so thankful I can be in her life when she turns 95. She’s helped me so much, and she’s directed me to God."

FOX4's Kathy Quinn joined Schoonover at her bible study group, which meets everyone Tuesday at the Blendwell Café, to not only celebrate Miss. Glee's birthday, but also surprise her with the pay-it-forward award and $400.

See the sweet moment in the video player above.

