KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Singer and songwriter John Mayer is coming to Kansas City.

Mayer announced Monday that he will bring his Summer Tour 2019 to town Monday, Sept. 2.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 1 at noon. A presale begins Tuesday, Jan. 29. Click or tap here to sign up for that presale.

