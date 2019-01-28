× Kansas City police need help finding missing man who needs daily medication

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who hasn’t been seen since last week and needs to take medication daily.

Tyler Davis, 28, was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 24 leaving the area of 5550 Noland Road.

He’s six-feet tall and weighs about 165 pounds, police haven’t released a description of what he’s wearing.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call the Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5136.