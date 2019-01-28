Kansas Senate leader sues Kansas City Star and columnist, alleging defamation

The column criticized Denning’s opposition an expansion of the state’s Medicaid health coverage. The lawsuit said Rose and Denning haven’t spoken since August 2016.

Denning is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Rose said in an email to The Associated Press: “I have been writing columns for almost 50 years, and I don’t make things up.”

Later Monday, KCUR public radio reported that Rose had resigned from the Star on Saturday.

Star editors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.