KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 43-year-old man with Down Syndrome.

Police said Jeffrey K. Wyrick was last seen at his home near Woodland Blvd. and Douglas Ave. in KCK on Friday, Jan. 25, at 10:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a camo style jacket and jeans. He stands 5’6″ and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information are asked to call Detective Cot Mendez at 913-573-6083.