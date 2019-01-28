FOX4 Forecast: Strong front, tumbling temps & increasing winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winds of change arrive today as a cold front pushes into Kansas City! Rain showers out ahead of the front will come to an end with strong northwest winds increasing sustained between 25-30mph with wind gusts between 40-50+ mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas NW of Downtown KC through the lunch hour today. Temperatures tumble fast with an even bigger plunge into the middle of the work week. We are tracking frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills in the updated forecast here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page