Live: Dayton Moore and Whit Merrifield officially announce contract extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals Senior President-Baseball Operations/General Manager Dayton Moore and second baseman Whit Merrifield will officially announce a multi-year contract agreement Monday during a news conference.

MLB Network Reporter Jon Morosi said Sunday the extension go through what would be his arbitration years.

Morosi reported the extension will be worth $16.25 million with $2 million in performance bonuses.

The 30-year-old finished the 2018 season leading the American League with 192 hits and 45 stolen bases.

