No foul play suspected after man found dead near Parkville

PARKVILLE, Mo. — No foul play is suspected after a 46-year-old man was found dead near Parkville.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday to the area of 45 Highway and Graden Road after receiving a call about a deceased person lying next to a retaining wall along 45 Highway.

The sheriff’s office said a person who was walking to work discovered the body. They said the man was clothed in a t-shirt, shorts and was not wearing shoes.

The name of the deceased man is not being released by officials at this time to allow the family to make notifications.