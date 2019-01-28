Officials searching for missing 14-year-old, 12-year-old from Linn County

PLEASANTON, Kan. — Officials in Linn County, Kansas, are searching for two missing children who took a family car and drove away from their homes, police say.

Keith Streeter, 14, and Alayna Swearingen, 12, were last seen at their homes in rural Pleasanton, Kansas, at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe the two took a 2001 silver Buick LeSabre that belongs to Swearingen’s family and drove away. Officials said the two are boyfriend and girlfriend, and they don’t believe a third person is involved.

Streeter is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. It’s not known what he was last wearing.

Swearingen is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 106 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camo t-shirt and possibly a red and black hoodie.

Police said the Buick they’re believe to be driving has the Kansas license plate 488-KHT.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 913-795-2665.