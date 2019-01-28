Old KCK service station being given away for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- An old service station in Kansas City, Kansas is being given away for free.

The station is located near North 8th and Washington Boulevard, just south of Sumner Academy of Arts & Sciences.

The service station was built in the 1940's.

Boulevard Lofts, LP agrees to offer the buildings at no cost to any group or individual that would like to move them to another location. The cost of moving will be at the sole expense of the group or person moving them.

The officer is good until 30 days before demolition, which is to commence on April 1.

The Prairie Fire Development Group is planning to build 50 housing units on the land. Contact them at 816-686-2416 if you are interested.