Police say KC mother and 3-year-old daughter found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are reporting that a mother from Kansas City and her 3-year-old daughter have been located and are safe after they were reported missing last week.

The two were reported missing Jan. 23 after Autumn Fears and her 3-year-old daughter Louisa Reeves were possibly last seen Jan. 5, leaving a home and getting in a vehicle.

Fears’ family reported to FOX4 Sunday that Autumn had contacted them to tell them she and her daughter were okay but did not give them a location at the time. Since Autumn did not give a location at that time, police were still reporting this as an active investigation.