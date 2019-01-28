Power line collapses near 85th and Holmes, sparks fire at grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Strong winds likely knocked down a power line that sparked a fire at a Kansas City, Missouri grocery store Monday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Shop and Go near 85th and Holmes.

Kansas City, Missouri firefighters quickly responded to the scene.

A worker told FOX4 that he heard a loud noise that sounded like an explosion then about five minutes later noticed a fire and got out of the building.

A preschool next door was also forced to evacuate.

So far no injuries have been reported.

The owner of the Shop and Go told FOX4 that he has only owned the shop for about a year. He did not have insurance.