Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weight Watchers hearty lemon chicken soup with whole wheat orzo

Ingredients:

2 1-ounce bone-in skinless chicken breasts

1 carrot, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

1/2 onion, chopped

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup whole wheat orzo

2 large eggs

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Directions:

Place chicken, carrot, celery, onion, salt and pepper in large saucepan. Add broth and bring to boil over high heat. Reduce heat; skim and discard any foam that rises to top. Lower heat and simmer, covered, until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.

Transfer chicken to plate with slotted spoon to cool slightly. Add orzo to saucepan, adjust heat, and cook at bare simmer until tender, 6-8 minutes. When chicken is cool, shred meat with fork and discard bone.

Whisk eggs, lemon juice, salt and pepper in bowl. Stirring constantly, gradually add 1/2 cup hot liquid from soup into egg mixture. Stir egg mixture back into soup. Add chicken and cook, stirring constantly, just heated through, about 1 minute. Ladle evenly into 4 bowls and top with dill.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.