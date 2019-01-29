15-year-old Ottawa student arrested after allegedly posting school threat online

OTTAWA, Kan. — The Ottawa Police Department arrested a 15-year-old boy who allegedly made a threat directed at the high school Monday.

Police said once someone alerted the school resource officer of the threat posted online they worked quickly to identify the teen.

The teen is now in the custody of the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, and the Ottawa School District said there is no immediate treat to the safety of students and staff.

“Exceptional collaboration between USD 290 staff and the SRO resolved this threat quickly and without incident,” Ottawa police chief Adam Weingartner said. “School safety is one of the department’s highest priorities and we are grateful having great partners to work with. The Department asks that if anyone knows about a threat to immediately report it to police instead of posting a warning to social media.”

If you noticed a school threat, please call the Kansas School Safety Hotline at 1- 877-626-8203 or report the tip online here. You can remain anonymous.