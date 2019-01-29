19-year-old Harrisonville girl killed in I-49 crash involving semi in Peculiar

PECULIAR, Mo. — A Harrisonville teen has died following a crash with a semitrailer Tuesday on Interstate 49 in Cass County.

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on southbound I-49 near J Highway in Peculiar, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol said the driver of a semi was stopped for traffic congestion for an earlier crash when the driver of a 2005 Ford struck the rear of the semi.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 19-year-old Cora Graham, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Graham was wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

The driver of the semi was not injured.