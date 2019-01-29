50-car pileup in Quebec leads to impromptu game of hockey — in the middle of a highway

SAINT-SULPICE, Quebec — After a 50-car pileup on a highway outside Montreal, the most Canadian moment ever happened — highway hockey!

The massive crash happened Sunday on Highway 40 near Saint-Sulpice, Quebec. Thankfully no one was seriously hurt, though some people did suffer minor injuries, according to CBC News.

But traffic didn’t move for anyone for several hours, and the highway was covered in snow and ice.

So some of the travelers stuck made the best of a crappy situation, busted out their hockey sticks and started an impromptu game of highway hockey.

Now generally, this is exactly the sort of thing that parents forbid kids from doing. But in this case, it was pretty safe. The road was blocked off by a police car, and traffic was at a standstill as crews cleared the crash.

