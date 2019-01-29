× Chiefs announce that Training Camp 2019 will be at Missouri Western State University

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday they have agreed to terms with Missouri Western State University to keep training camp at the campus in St. Joseph, Missouri through 2019.

The Chiefs began hosting training camp at Missouri Western State University 10 years ago.

“It truly is an honor,” Dr. Robert Vartabedian, Missouri Western’s president, said. “Hosting an NFL training camp is a team effort, and I’m grateful beyond words to everyone on campus and in the community that work together to make it a memorable experience for the fans.”

Chiefs President Mark Donovan said he looks forward to another summer in St. Joe.

“Missouri Western State University has continued to deliver outstanding facilities and services for our annual training camp since we moved back to the state of Missouri prior to the 2010 season,” Donovan said. “The university and the city of St. Joseph provide our team the unique ability to go away for camp, while also offering resources and amenities for fans throughout Chiefs Kingdom to have access to their favorite team.”