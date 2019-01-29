Great Plains SPCA giving away free dog crates to get pets inside during cold snap

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — These frigid temperatures are too cold for pets, so a local animal rescue is giving away free crates to help get them inside and warm.

The Great Plains SPCA is giving away free dog crates to anyone who makes an appointment to get one. All afternoon on Tuesday, crews at Great Plains SPCA were helping visitors pick up those crates. They’ll do the same thing on Wednesday.

The crates were donated to the SPCA chapter. They normally cost as much as $150 a piece.

Wind chills are expected to drop below zero Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and the temperature isn’t expected to reach more than 10 degrees Wednesday. Rescues across the metro are urging pet owners to bring their animals inside.

“If they’re not potty-trained or they’re chewers, they’ll say, ‘We have to leave them outside. They don’t do well in the home,'” said Kriste Everett with Great Plains SPCA. “This way we’re giving them a way to contain them in the home, keep them safe and to keep them from destroying anything in the house.”

Great Plains SPCA also has a number of Styrofoam coolers meant for outdoor cats as a way of keeping them inside and warm during this cold snap.

The rescue will continue giving out the crates at their Independence and Merriam locations on Wednesday, but you need an appointment to get one. Call 913-475-6164 to set up a pickup.