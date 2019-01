KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man who may be suffering from dementia.

Gene Foster, 76, was last seen on Jan. 29 around 3:45 p.m.

He was driving a yellow Ford Escape with Missouri license FD9X0Y. Gene was wearing a red and blue KU baseball cap.

Anyone whose seen Gene Foster is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts may contact the KCPD missing person’s unit at (816)-234-5136.