FOX4 Forecast: Arctic blast arrives today!

A reinforcing shot of bitterly cold air moves in midday with increasing winds out of the northwest and falling temperatures for the afternoon. A Wind Chill Warning will take effect tonight at 6pm lasting through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous, sub-zero wind chills are expected. Please limit your exposure outdoors. This Arctic blast will be brief as warmer air moves in for the weekend as the roller coaster ride continues! Details in the updated Long Ranger here!

