List of warming centers available in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sub-zero wind chills are set to grip the Midwest Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning and there are warming centers available in the Kansas City area.

The Salvation Army is opening up warming stations during business hours. They will also have hot beverages and snacks.

“The doors of our community centers are open year round, especially during the extreme cold. We want people to stay safe when this sort of winter weather hits Kansas City,” Major David Harvey said.

Those locations are:

Blue Valley Community Center, 6618 E. Truman Rd. Kansas City, Mo.

Eastside Community Center, 3013-17 E. 9th St. Kansas City, Mo.

Northland Community Center, 5306 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo.

Westport Community Center, 500 W. 39th St., Kansas City, Mo.

Independence Community Center, 14700 E, Truman Rd., Independence, Mo.

Southland Community Center, 6111 E. 129th St., Grandview, Mo.

KCK Community Center, 6723 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan.

Olathe Community Center, 420 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kan.

In addition to the Salvation Army locations, the City of Belton has two shelters opening at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, through noon on Friday, Feb. 1.

Those locations are:

Fire Station No. 1, 223 Main St. Belton, Mo.

Belton Police Station, 7001 E. 163rd St., Belton, Mo.

The City of Independence is opening a shelter from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 pm. Wed. Jan. 30.

Roger T. Sermon Community Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence, Mo.

Johnson County Library branches serve as warming centers during the extreme cold. You can find a full list of those locations here.

A full list of warming shelters in Missouri can be found here.