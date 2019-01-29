Local wedding photographer with ‘headstrong’ business starring in Super Bowl commercial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – A national brand looked all across America for three small business owners to star in their own Super Bowl commercial.

Head and Shoulders found Nancy Kerr right here in the metro.

She’s been in the wedding industry for more than 40 years. She started as a wedding photographer but said she started to realize there was a gap.

“Not everybody wants to get married in a church. Not everybody wants a judge to marry them,” Kerr said.

From that simple thought, she grew a business that’s lasted decades and, most recently, caught the attention of national shampoo brand Head and Shoulders.

“I originally started out with just my mobile business, just marrying people from my van," Kerr said. "You just open it up, and it has everything in it just like an old traveling doctor or whatever -- whether they want to get married on a boat, in the middle of a lake with all their boat friends around, horses, the Royals game, Chiefs game, tailgaters, wherever.”

Her business is so unique that it’s one of three from around the country that will star in its own Super Bowl commercial.

“Their words were, ‘We want to celebrate you and your business and for being headstrong’ because I was different and unique," Kerr said.

She’ll show off her “headstrong” business as Head and Shoulders introduces the Independence woman to more than 100 million people on Super Bowl Sunday in a 30-second ad.

Though she’ll be nervous, Kerr said, “I’ve critiqued myself, but I’ve been reassured that it’s very good, and it was what Head and Shoulders wanted exactly -- to support me and my business.”

Kerr sold her original van a few years back and recently got a new one. It’s in the middle of a makeover and should be out and about in the next few weeks.

Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez and his wife used Kerr for their wedding, in both an intimate ceremony here, as well as a bilingual ceremony in Florida.

After the Super Bowl, Kerr's commercial will live on the Head and Shoulders YouTube page, which is where the teaser is posted now until the big game.