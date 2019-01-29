Many local workers will brave Wednesday’s bitter wind chill to get the job done

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Most of us will be working inside Wednesday when wind chills will be below zero, but some workers can't avoid the Arctic cold.

Most workers for the City of Kansas City will concentrate on inside jobs like maintenance on Wednesday. But trash will still be collected, and emergency services like water main repairs will still be performed.

"We are reminding them to wear layers, reminding them to get back in and warmed up if they have to be outside for awhile," said Chris Hernandez, Kansas City spokesman.

And of course, police and fire crews are gearing up.

"Anything that can keep us warm -- Long Johns, you name it, we are going to put it on," said John Lacy with Overland Park police.

And if you don't want to go to the store or a restaurant, we can't promise you all businesses will be delivering. But Pitch Magazine's delivery driver of the year, Mike Cruz with Artego Pizza, said he will be.

"It's cold and our boss makes sure we have warm clothes, makes sure we have gas in our cars. We just want to get the food to the people," he said.

They're just some of the thousands of people trying to make a living and, in this case, survive the cold.

But everyone in the various fields FOX4 spoke with said while they'll do the best they can for customer service, safety for staff is priority No. 1.

Residents, including those homeless, needing refuge from the frigid weather are welcome to warm up in public buildings, such as the city’s 10 community centers during regular business hours. Find a list of all warming centers here.

Warming buses are also scheduled for Wednesday at the following times and locations: 10th and Main Transit Center, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Independence Transit Center, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Mission Transit Center, 6:30-8:30 a.m.; Midtown KCK Transit Center, 6:30-8:30 a.m.