Missouri, Kansas call off postal services for Wednesday with frigid temperatures ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Normally, rain, ice and snow don’t stop the United States Postal Services’ mail carriers.

But sub-zero temperatures from a polar vortex do, and we can’t blame them for that, considering how cold it’s going to be Wednesday.

Mail delivery services through USPS in Kansas and Missouri have been suspended on Wednesday. USPS said retail locations will still be open but might be limited.

The agency said mail and packages won’t be collected or delivered to businesses, collection boxes or residences.

Temperatures will drop below zero overnight Tuesday and stay there into the morning Wednesday. That cold air combined with the wind will result in wind chills well below zero. Dangerous wind chills of -20 to -30 are expected.